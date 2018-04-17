These 3 Companies Help Retailers Cross Borders, Build Revenue Channels

Financial technology is serving as a crucial component for retailers seeking to navigate the rocky landscape. Fintech firms’ solutions offer innovative ways to power footwear businesses. From the facilitation of global expansion to the potential of revenue boosts, these three companies offer necessary functions pertinent for retailers to grow.

Payoneer:

As companies around the world become more global and interconnected, payment solutions that offer cross-border commerce functionality will reach a broader consumer base. Enter Payoneer Inc. This fintech firm’s mission is to help businesses expand smoothly.

And this is more important than ever. As CEO Scott Galit recently said to FN sister publication WWD, as opportunities have grown to list items on a variety of platforms, so have relevant challenges.

Galit writes on the website, “Our goal is to empower our customers to grow their businesses by enabling them to pay and get paid as easily globally as they do locally.” The company’s cross-border payments platform provides customers with a way to get international money transfers in a “quick” and “secure” way.

TransferWise:

Building on the idea of “money without borders,” TransferWise is focused on the deepening of international business relationships. The company enables its users to transfer money abroad “easy and quickly” with what it describes as “low-cost money transfers.”

According to its website, its capabilities aim to ensure that global businesses refrain from getting overcharged by banks.

Adyen:

In 2006, a group of tech experts saw an opportunity to form a payment solution to better serve the needs of fast-growing businesses, resulting in the creation in Adyen.

The firm focuses on “building a frictionless, state-of-the-art infrastructure that connects directly to card schemes and payment methods around the world, enabling businesses to accept payments and grow revenue online and in-store” in just one system, according to the company’s website. Its customers include Uber, O’Neill and Crocs.

