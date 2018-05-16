You Can Soon Shop These Popular Lord & Taylor Brands on Walmart.com

The new Walmart.com is almost here.

After announcing last month that it would be overhauling its website, Walmart revealed today that it will begin to roll out “in the coming weeks” its redesigned online shop with the partnership of Lord & Taylor. The shopping experience, which will be divvied up into Walmart’s Everyday Brands and Premium Brands from Lord & Taylor sections, was intended to court high-income shoppers with its new offerings from more upscale brands.

“The new experience is aligned with how customers shop the category, with editorial elements that inspire customers to browse and buy, and has already generated positive customer response,” said Denise Incandela, head of fashion in the U.S. for Walmart.com. “The next step is the launch of the Lord & Taylor flagship store, which introduces exciting new premium brands to our customers.”

The luxury department store chain, which formally announced a partnership with Walmart late last year, will earn a dedicated spot on the site’s homepage, allowing it to market its extensive brand portfolio to the retail giant’s estimated 100 million unique visitors every month, according to comScore data.

The online boutique will debut with more than 125 names, including Vince Camuto, Miss Selfridge, Lucky Brand, Tommy Bahama, H Halston, La La Anthony and Effy. Beyond women’s and men’s styles, the store will feature shoes, handbags, accessories and jewelry as well as kids’ merchandise. Orders $35 and up will be eligible for free two-day shipping.

“This innovative flagship on Walmart.com is an entirely new model for us and demonstrates the evolution of Lord & Taylor and our commitment to advancing our digital presence,” said RJ Cilley, Lord & Taylor’s SVP of digital. “We are excited for the opportunity to serve exponentially more customers with our premium fashion offerings, including our famous dress selection and many stylish brands.”

The redesigned platform will boast a cleaner, sleeker homepage as well as a personalized section to track one’s order and view trending items based on a customer’s location. Walmart’s site launch marks the company’s latest move in its battle against rival Amazon for the online apparel market.

