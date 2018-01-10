PacSun to Embrace Unified Commerce Approach

A look inside the PacSun pop-up store in Soho, New York. FN Archives

Pacific Sunwear of California LLC — which incorporates footwear brands like Nike, Adidas and Vans into its mix — has been working with retail consultancy Columbus Consulting International to improve its e-commerce platform.

As a part of that effort, a spokesperson for Columbus Consulting reported that PacSun has teamed up with the firm to complete a unified blueprint for transitioning into the unified commerce landscape.

Alan Flaesgarten, vice president of information technology at PacSun, said the move is critical for the retailer. “Through Columbus Consulting’s work, we are now able to begin our journey to enable a seamless customer experience across all retail channels,” he said. “The unified commerce roadmap that Columbus Consulting has helped us build is instrumental to our success as we work aggressively to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

For the project’s next step, the companies are in talks to select the most appropriate products and solutions for PacSun in order to best realize its unified commerce aspirations.

“Working with PacSun on this project has truly been a joy,” said Rick Amari, founder of Columbus Consulting. “I’ve been incredibly impressed at the vision they have for their retail business and the aggressive steps they’re taking to rapidly achieve those goals. With this attitude, they’re sure to see success as they make their vision a reality.”

