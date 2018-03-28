Trump Reportedly Mulling Ways to ‘Go After’ Amazon With Tax Laws, Stock Plummets

Few things can spur a stock selloff quite like rumblings that the president of the United States is going after a company.

For proof: look no further than Amazon, which continues to feel the impact of its contentious relationship with President Donald Trump.

A report by Axios today, suggesting the chief of state is “obsessed” with Amazon and mulling ideas to “go after” the e-giant with various tax and antitrust laws, has sent the company’s shares tumbling. After shedding more than $50 billion, or 7 percent, in early morning trading, Amazon’s stock remained down more than 3 percent to $1,442 as of 12:15 p.m. ET.

Trump’s disdain for Amazon has been heavily documented during the past year, as he’s taken to Twitter several times to go after the e-tail behemoth.

The Axios report suggests that Trump’s latest qualm has to do with Amazon’s tax treatment and his alleged concerns that the firm will drive more mom-and-pop retailers and brick-and-mortar players out of business.

Those supposed fears echo what the president said on Twitter in August 2017: “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt — many jobs being lost.”

While it was unclear whether Trump was referring to Amazon’s collection of sales tax or its payment of taxes to the government, Amazon’s shares took a dip on the heels of that post, too.

Trump also took aim at Amazon in July 2017 when he tweeted: “Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly?”

And, before 2017 was over, Trump had taken one more shot at Amazon — tweeting in December: “Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!”