Macy’s Is the No. 1 Online Clothing Retailer in the U.S., According to a New Study

Amazon might have the upper hand in general merchandise, but it looks like Macy’s has beat out the e-tail giant to become the top online clothing retailer in the country, according to a study by digital marketing research firm SimilarWeb.

Analyzing digital brands’ performances on desktop and mobile in its quarterly index report, the firm found that Macy’s earned the top spot among apparel shopping websites, with 24 percent of the traffic garnered by the top 10 in the apparel category going to its site.

The department store has recently had its share of struggles amid heightened online competition. Since August 2016, it has shuttered close to 100 doors. And another survey released in February by Coresight Research found that it had been losing market share to its competitors — including Amazon, Target and Walmart — with 26 percent of shoppers spending less of their budget at the chain now than they did three years ago.

But Macy’s has continued to ramp up its omnichannel initiatives, throwing significant investment behind digital as it shutters stores — efforts that are likely evidenced in the latest study’s results.

Other notable retailers that made SimilarWeb’s list include Nordstrom.com and Gap.com — each of which moved up one spot to third and fifth, respectively — while Zulily.com dropped two spots from its post at fourth. JCPenney.com peaked at No. 2 with 12.5 percent of traffic share, and Nike.com found its way to No. 4 at a competitive 10.9 percent.

Although online shoe merchant Zappos came in seventh, parent Amazon.com failed to place in the category; however, the Seattle-based e-commerce destination managed to secure the No. 1 ranking in general merchandise, continuing to gain traffic share at 1.4 points more, compared with the same period last year. (It also won over 54 percent of the top 10 traffic in the category.)

Neither Target.com nor Walmart.com saw room in the apparel category, but they landed in the same general merchandise category at a respective fifth and third place.

Macy's tops SimilarWeb's ranking of top online apparel retailers in 2018 Q1. CREDIT: Courtesy

Every quarter, SimilarWeb gathers insights from an index that covers seven categories across three industries, which span shopping, travel and finance. It takes into account each site’s relative shares of the market and studies its desktop versus mobile traffic, traffic sources and search highlights, among other metrics. The next index will be published in July.

