Small Business Owners Learn How to Overcome Challenges With CIT’s Empowering New Video Series

Executives from CIT and Operation Hope announced the Launch and Grow video series.

In a complex retail environment, CIT Group Inc. has given small businesses a reason to be optimistic.

The footwear industry financier has teamed up with nonprofit Operation Hope to introduce a video series set to “empower” and “educate” small biz owners. Dubbed Launch and Grow, the project is set to run through Financial Literacy Month (April), and will showcase executives around the country sharing their “successes, tips and challenges.”

What’s more, a spokesperson for CIT explained, the stories will offer guidance on critical themes such as “accessing capital, recovering from mistakes and leading through growth.”

CIT chairwoman and CEO, Ellen R. Alemany, shared her perspective on why this type of support is important. “Strong businesses are integral to creating strong communities,” she said. “[These videos deliver] inspiring content to small business owners in an easy and accessible way.”

And Marc Heller, president of commercial services at the firm, added that this move and focus on these types of establishments represents enormous opportunity for small footwear businesses, specifically.

“Footwear brands and retailers can learn from the insights and stories shared by small business owners through CIT’s new Launch and Grow video series,” he said. “Business owners are especially well positioned to teach and inspire other business owners who are facing similar challenges and opportunities.”

The collection of videos will feature a mixture of the financial holding company’s customers as well as Operation Hope’s clients. As John Donohue, managing director for CIT Direct Capital, summed up: “We hope [our customers’ journeys] will inspire others to launch and grow their businesses.”

