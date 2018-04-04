Sam Edelman Is Celebrating Its Expansion in China in a Big Way

Sam Edelman is celebrating its expansion in China with events slated for mid-April at its new shop-in-shops in partnership with luxury retailer Lane Crawford.

The brand today announced the launch of three boutiques at Lane Crawford stores in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Chengdu. Two soirees are planned to to toast the venture, and Sam Edelman and his wife, co-founder Libbby Edelman, will be on hand to meet customers. The new initiative will also celebrate Edelman’s 40th anniversary in fashion as well as his 10 years in business with Lane Crawford.

Sam Edelman CREDIT: Courtesy

Edelman said the expanded partnership with the retailer happened organically and has been fostered by their long relationship. “The incredible team at Lane Crawford were some of the first people to recognize and support me as a designer,” Edelman said. “We have established a relationship built on integrity, trust and consistency. I am thrilled to return to Lane Crawford for an appearance, welcoming customers and offering exciting new items.”

Peter Harris, president of Pedder Group, said: “Pedder Group is delighted to celebrate a decade of partnership with shoe industry veteran Sam Edelman, who is also celebrating his 40th anniversary in fashion this year.”

The events will be held at the Hong Kong and Shanghai outposts and feature local artisans on-site to personalize products with custom designs. VIP guests from fashion and entertainment will converge at the celebrations. Among them, Leaf Greener, an influencer and fashion editor at InStyle China, will appear at the Shanghai event. The Hong Kong party will include actress Grace Chan and singer-songwriter Aga Kong.

Inside the stores, fans of the Edelman brand will find a familiar space that reflects its U.S. retail locations. The design elements feature its signature green vintage furniture, reclaimed-wood walls and inlayed gold accents.