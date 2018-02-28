Clergerie Opens Eye-Catching Boutique in New York

Clergerie store on Madison Avenue in New York. Courtesy of brand

Clergerie is continuing its brick-and-mortar expansion plan with the opening of its new flagship store in New York City. Located at 901 Madison Ave., the standalone boutique comes nearly six months after the debut of Clergerie’s Paris store on rue Saint-Honore.

“This second opening is a very significant step for us; it gives the brand international visibility,” CEO Perry Oostin said in a statement.

Inside the Clergerie New York boutique. Courtesy of brand

With help from Milan-based design firm Vudafieri Saverino Partners, the Madison Avenue shop will emulate the retail aesthetic as seen in the Paris location while featuring contrasting colors, mixed materials and the balance between masculine and feminine design.

Inside the Clergerie New York boutique. Courtesy of brand

The store is seen detailed with a black and white marble chess floor and blue velvet sofas with textured glass panels on the wall. And the exterior is made out of a solid aluminum, tartanlike pattern, which is inspired from a geometric motif that has been used in the brand’s previous collections. The shoe display inside Clergerie’s new boutique. Courtesy of brand To celebrate the store launch, Clergerie is offering its new 901 collection at the boutique and online, which is a preview of selected styles from spring ’18 — designed by David Tourniaire-Beauciel, who was appointed as the brand’s creative director last year.

The 901 collection includes a new sneaker in three iterations, which highlights natural raffia and tech fabrications. The limited-edition yellow and black colorway of the sneaker will be sold exclusively in the NYC boutique.

Clergerie yellow Salvy sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Last year, FN sat down with Tourniaire-Beauciel as he launched his debut collection for fall ’18 to talk Clergerie’s new vision. He said, “The direction is quite clear and quite easy. I want to take the real DNA of Clergerie but be more modern in the new interpretation. Robert Clergerie stood for creativity, innovation and daring in his approach. It was nonconventional but always with a touch of elegance. This is what we want to bring back for the woman of today.”

