Rack Room Shoes & Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse Undergo Revenue Boost

While many stores are feeling growing pains due to the transforming retail landscape, savvy ones are turning to solutions that equip them for the shifts at hand.

Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse increased revenues significantly with the help of Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud. Specifically, the retailers, owned by Germany’s The Deichmann Group, achieved a sevenfold annual return on investment with integrated and engagement-focused marketing campaigns with the service.

A Salesforce spokesperson said that the move, with the help of its marketing cloud, also brought consumer engagement data, campaigns and personnel from both companies onto a single CRM platform.

What’s more, according to the spokesperson, the service has allowed retailers to provide “intelligent, personalized consumer journeys at scale.”

Scott Baldt, senior director of omnichannel at Rack Room Shoes, explained why the transition was critical for the brand.

“With a unified platform and team dedicated to our marketing technology, we have the agility and tools to improve our marketing effectiveness and deliver personalized consumer experiences,” he said. “It is essential that we own our customer relationships and exceed their expectations for relevant, timely interactions with our brand.”

Jon Suarez-Davis, chief strategy officer at Salesforce Marketing Cloud, added: “Brands recognize the need for an integrated marketing platform that can support timely, personalized and connected customer experiences across web, social, mobile, store and other channels. Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse are trailblazers that have invested in a platform for email and SMS marketing and customer journeys that address those needs, and it is exciting to see them already realizing the benefit.”

