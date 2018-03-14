Shoe and Lifestyle Brand Vince Camuto Will Debut on QVC With Exclusive Styles

Vince Camuto's Claudina sneaker for QVC. Max Romano

Home shopping network QVC has been ramping up its roster of designer accessories brands, this time with the launch of Vince Camuto Footwear on March 15. It will be followed by the premiere of handbags on March 22 and apparel on March 29.

The collection includes a wardrobe of styles that can effortlessly take women from the office to weekend. Spring highlights include a range of sandals, pumps and sneakers, in addition to brightly colored and fun cross-body bags. Included in the offering will be styles exclusive to QVC.

‘The Vince Camuto brand is known for featuring a modern assortment of quality fashion footwear, handbags and apparel pieces that women love,” said Rachel Ungaro, VP of buying for QVC. “We are so excited to welcome the Vince Camuto brand to QVC, and we cannot wait for our customers to get a taste of the latest and greatest styles just in time for spring.”

Prior to the brand’s launch on QVC, Vince Camuto Footwear was available on QVC’s sister channel HSN.

The legendary footwear designer, who died in 2015, co-founded Nine West. He sold it to Jones Apparel Group in 1999 and launched Camuto Group in 2001.

For fall ’17, the Camuto name was added to a line of children’s footwear. According to president and chief merchandising officer Ed Ferrell, “Our fashion point of view is perfect for [parents] looking for fashion-driven options to their children.”

