What Department Stores Used to Look Like in the 1800s — Beautiful & Architecturally Magnificent

Marshall Field & Company's retail store, located at Washington Randolf and Wabash and built in 1910, was at the time the largest retail store in the world. Rex Shutterstock

Over the years, department stores have undergone major changes — and these changes extend beyond the merchandise carried. In the past, department stores served not only as placing to shop but as meeting points, with ornate architecture and various merchandise.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, department stores offered upper- and middle-class women new freedom; they could shop without the watchful eye of their husbands or other men. As women advanced in the workplace, this kind of freedom became ubiquitous outside of the department store setting; but perhaps as a relic of department store glory days, women continue to make most consumer decisions.

Now, in the face of a changing retail environment, department store closings have become a norm. Many once-glamorous department stores have closed shop, and online shopping’s popularity only continues to grow.

Here, we take a look at some of the most architecturally magnificent, beautifully furnished department stores that have sprung up in cities around the world.

The story begins in Paris with Le Bon Marche, which disputably became the first-ever modern department store after revamping in 1852. In 1869, Le Bon Marche moved doors, opening at 24 rue de Sèvres on the Left Bank. The building’s architecture was innovative for its time, featuring intricate ironwork. The department store — now owned by LVMH — remains open for Parisian shoppers today.

Le Bon Marche’s Parisian storefront features intricate ironwork, designed in the 1800s. Rex Shutterstock

In the United States, Macy’s, founded in the 1850s as a dry-goods store, became one of the world’s largest retailers after rebranding as a department store with the opening of its New York Herald Square location. Known today as the site of the Thanksgiving Day parade, the store became the world’s largest, featuring more than 1 million square feet of retail space. The Herald Square Macy’s was also the first store with escalators in the U.S., and the four original escalators are still in store today.

The Macy’s Herald Square store in 1908. Rex Shutterstock

In the Midwest, Chicago’s Marshall Field’s claimed its spot as top department store. The first of the brand’s famous Great Clocks — considered Chicago landmarks — was installed at the corner of State and Washington Streets in 1897, featuring cast bronze and ornamental ironwork. A new State Street building, opened in 1907, made Marshall Field’s the largest department store in the world, complete with glamorous features like a Tiffany Favrille glass ceiling. Marshall Field’s stores became Macy’s in 2006, officially ending the store’s reign over Chicago.

The Great Clock outside of the Marshall Field’s on Washington and State Streets in Chicago. Rex Shutterstock

Despite shuttering its doors, Marshall Field’s retains an important role in department stores’ history. And it was an employee of the American company, Harry Gordon Selfridge, who started one of the United Kingdom’s largest department stores, Selfridges, in 1908. Covering six acres in its original location, Selfridges made an instant impression, and it became known for having the largest glass windows in the world, in which inviting shop displays were presented for customers.

A 1909 photo shows the original Selfridge’s location. Rex Shutterstock

Department stores constructed more recently — and often situated in shopping or strip malls — lack the grand architecture of days of yond. And as big-box retailers continue to announce store closings and bankruptcies, the glamour of department stores feels increasingly like a relic of a past era.