Exclusive: Nordstrom and Christian Louboutin Are Making a Big Men’s Statement in New York

Nordstrom and Christian Louboutin have some big plans for the retailer’s new standalone men’s location in New York.

The store, which opens on April 12, will be Nordstrom’s first full-line unit in Manhattan. And Louboutin will get prime billing with a shop-in-shop located within the shoe department on the lower level.

“When we thought about what we could bring to New York, Christian Louboutin was top-of-mind for us,” said Kristin Frossmo, EVP and GMM for shoes at Nordstrom. “You will see an elevated assortment and all of the great trends — from dress to sneakers.”

Nordstrom and the red sole king have been building their relationship over the last few years. In fact, the retailer recently awarded Louboutin with a Partners in Excellence award.

The brand — one of Nordstrom’s best-performing labels in women’s — has been developing quickly in men’s, too, Frossmo noted.

The department store already houses a Louboutin men’s shop in its Aventura Mall store in Florida and stocks the label in several other key locations.

The Louboutin shop will be positioned in the front of the shoe department. On the other side of the floor, the retailer is making a splash with its Nike Men’s Shop, which features a curated mix of shoes and apparel.

“[Overall], the space feels intimate,” Frossmo said. “It’s an easy-to-shop environment.”

More generally, the store features the company’s newest design concept, including an all-glass facade to bring in more natural light and connect the shopping experience to the city. The floor plan is designed to be flexible, Frossmo said.

“The space was fairly tight, so we approached it in a much more curated way than we normally would in a store of this size,” she said.

The special services Nordstrom is offering include buy online, pick up in store, three-hour delivery, express returns, personal stylists, shoe shine and a clubhouse bar.

Check back in the coming days for more details about additional brands and exclusives on the shoe floor.