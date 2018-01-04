Nordstrom Plans to Add 250 New Jobs With New Menswear Emporium

A Nordstrom store. Rex Shutterstock

Traditional retailers continue to face difficulties amidst booming e-commerce growth, but Nordstrom continues to be an outlier in difficult environment, launching several new ventures lately.

The newest: A standalone menswear store — the first store of the kind for the retailer — to be opened in New York.

“This is an exciting and historic time to be a part of Nordstrom as we prepare to open our first full-line store in one of the best retail cities in the world,” Nordstrom Men’s Store manager Cailin Caro said in a statement. “We’re building an empowered team of people focused on service and providing customers with an elevated experience that reflects the best of what we have to offer.”

Nordstrom has 250 positions to fill for its new stores, in areas including sales and support. The recruiting campaign for the positions will be carried out via social media and digital postings and jobs opened up Jan. 3 on Nordstrom’s career site.

The men’s store is set to open in April 2018 on Broadway between West 57th and West 58th Streets. The company also plans to open a flagship store in New York in 2019 at the base of Central Park Tower.

Although it continues to be a challenging market for retailers, some financial analysts are increasingly optimistic about Nordstrom’s outlook in the coming year given expected benefits from the Republican tax bill and a strong 2017 holiday season. Among its other new ventures, Nordstrom last year announced the launch of a smaller concept shop, Nordstrom Local, which focuses on customer experiences and less on direct selling.

While Nordstrom had announced that it was considering going private in 2017, the company said those plans fell through before the close of the year.

Want more?

Nordstrom Rolls Out 24-Hour Curbside Pickup at 10 of Its Stores