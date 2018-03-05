These Are the Top Comfort Shoes That Are Selling Around the Country

Vionic's Midi slip-on sneaker Courtesy of brand

FN recently caught up with several comfort retail stores across the U.S. and discovered some interesting trends for the upcoming spring season.

Read on to find out what they are:

Island Comfort Footwear, Clearwater, Fla.

Ben Tundis, owner

Top-Selling Brands:

Vionic

Dansko

Merrell

Sperry

Chaco

Top Trends:

Blue/red shoes

Bright colors such as greens and yellows

Printed designs

Biggest challenge to business right now:

“The biggest challenge is people coming in, scanning the tag, being sneaky, not talking to you and throwing Amazon in your face. When I hear that, I walk away. I’m not going to compete with some kid working out of his mother’s basement or that’s making $10 to $15 off shipping but undercutting me on the price”

Karavel Shoes, Austin, Texas

Rick Ravel, owner

Top-Selling Brands:

Ecco

New Balance

Vionic

Naot

Top Trends:

Western boot influence

Snakeskin materials

Patent leather

Outlook for the spring season:

“Better than fall. During contested elections, it makes it tough. Last year, we ended up with an 8 percent increase — in stores, we had 10 percent. I think it’s going to be a pretty good spring if the weather holds.”

Biggest challenge to business right now:

“How to use social media properly. We are a small operator, and social media is full time. We’re on Facebook, we do a little Instagram, but not as much as it should be. We’re trying to figure out how to use it the best way. We’re actually starting to go into the newspaper a little bit more because that’s the age of our customer: 55 to 65. [That shopper] still reads the paper, and that’s the way we think we’re going to direct our marketing funds.”

Yorker Shoes, Johnston, R.I.

Gary Jean-Louis, manager

Top-Selling Brands:

Dansko

New Balance

Taos

Naot

Vionic

Top Trends:

Bright colors

Velcro straps

Metallic shades

Biggest challenge to business right now:

“The biggest one I have is the internet — people buying shoes online and then having to return them in-store when they don’t fit. Also, trying to figure out what are the latest trends, what are people interested in buying? It changes from season to season, so something can be doing well in the spring, then not sell at all a short while later. It’s a tough thing to figure out.”

Simons Shoes, Brookline, Mass.

Michael Kerstein, manager

Top-Selling Brands:

BeautiFeel

Dansko

Naot

Top Trends:

Dressy sneakers

Athleisure-esque shoes

Dress shoes

Outlook for the spring season:

“I expect to see a continued trend of athleisure as we head into the spring season, but surprisingly, also a return to dressier shoes, a more tailored look. People have definitely been coming in and buying dressier sneakers.”

Biggest challenge to business right now:

“One of the biggest challenges I have is staying relevant — staying on top of the trends and figuring out what the customers want to buy.”

