These Are the Top Comfort Shoes That Are Selling Around the Country

FN recently caught up with several comfort retail stores across the U.S. and discovered some interesting trends for the upcoming spring season.
Read on to find out what they are:
Island Comfort Footwear, Clearwater, Fla.
Ben Tundis, owner
Top-Selling Brands:
Vionic
Dansko
Merrell
Sperry
Chaco
Top Trends:
Blue/red shoes
Bright colors such as greens and yellows
Printed designs
Biggest challenge to business right now:
“The biggest challenge is people coming in, scanning the tag, being sneaky, not talking to you and throwing Amazon in your face. When I hear that, I walk away. I’m not going to compete with some kid working out of his mother’s basement or that’s making $10 to $15 off shipping but undercutting me on the price”
Karavel Shoes, Austin, Texas
Rick Ravel, owner
Top-Selling Brands:
Ecco
New Balance
Vionic
Naot
Top Trends:
Western boot influence
Snakeskin materials
Patent leather
Outlook for the spring season:
“Better than fall. During contested elections, it makes it tough. Last year, we ended up with an 8 percent increase — in stores, we had 10 percent. I think it’s going to be a pretty good spring if the weather holds.”
Biggest challenge to business right now:
“How to use social media properly. We are a small operator, and social media is full time. We’re on Facebook, we do a little Instagram, but not as much as it should be. We’re trying to figure out how to use it the best way. We’re actually starting to go into the newspaper a little bit more because that’s the age of our customer: 55 to 65. [That shopper] still reads the paper, and that’s the way we think we’re going to direct our marketing funds.”
Yorker Shoes, Johnston, R.I.
Gary Jean-Louis, manager
Top-Selling Brands:
Dansko
New Balance
Taos
Naot
Vionic
Top Trends:
Bright colors
Velcro straps
Metallic shades
Biggest challenge to business right now:
“The biggest one I have is the internet — people buying shoes online and then having to return them in-store when they don’t fit. Also, trying to figure out what are the latest trends, what are people interested in buying? It changes from season to season, so something can be doing well in the spring, then not sell at all a short while later. It’s a tough thing to figure out.”
Simons Shoes, Brookline, Mass.
Michael Kerstein, manager
Top-Selling Brands:
BeautiFeel
Dansko
Naot
Top Trends:
Dressy sneakers
Athleisure-esque shoes
Dress shoes
Outlook for the spring season:
“I expect to see a continued trend of athleisure as we head into the spring season, but surprisingly, also a return to dressier shoes, a more tailored look. People have definitely been coming in and buying dressier sneakers.”
Biggest challenge to business right now:
“One of the biggest challenges I have is staying relevant — staying on top of the trends and figuring out what the customers want to buy.”
