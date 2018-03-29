Macy’s Takes a Cue From Amazon, Tests Lockers for Online Pickups

Macy’s continues to struggle with the new generation of digital-first shoppers, but its latest move to capitalize on the online market might just help the iconic retailer bring back its customers.

A senior writer at Fortune magazine took to Twitter to share a spotting at one of the department store’s New Jersey locations: Storage units labeled “Buy Online, Pickup In Store” — à la Amazon Lockers, a self-service parcel delivery service first introduced by the e-tail giant in 2011.

Spotted at a Macy’s in NJ. Testing Amazon-style lockers for online orders, next to customer service desk “At Your Service” pic.twitter.com/Tg1WQxaB67 — Phil Wahba (@philwahba) March 28, 2018

In a statement to FN, a company spokesperson shared that Macy’s is testing the lockers “in a few locations.” The spokesperson did not disclose the address of the above Macy’s store.

“When you choose to buy online [and] pickup in-store in these locations, you receive a locker number and a code,” the spokesperson explained the shopping process. “You can then scan that email or input the code when you arrive at the lockers.”

Macy’s offers a deal of up to 20 percent off the next purchase for customers who buy their items online and pick them up in-store, a nod to the company’s efforts to improve customer experience through new service models. A recent study conducted by analysis firm Coresight Research reported that approximately 26 percent of shoppers are spending less of their budget at Macy’s now than they did three years ago, taking their dollars to Amazon, T.J. Maxx and Target, among other stores.

