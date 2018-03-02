LL Bean Is the Latest Retailer to Raise Minimum Age for Gun Sales

L.L. Bean's flagship store in Freeport, Maine. Rex Shutterstock

Joining a growing list of companies tightening their gun sales policies, L.L. Bean has decided that it will discontinue the sale of firearms and ammunitions to customers younger than 21 years old.

The outdoor specialty retailer made the call just two days after both Walmart’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods’ announced that they were also raising the minimum age for weapons purchases after a 19-year-old gunman allegedly shot up the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at Parkland, Florida, leaving 17 people dead.

News of L.L. Bean’s decision came via a response to a Twitter user, and professed fan of the brand, urging it to change its policy.

In the wake of this shooting we have reviewed our policy on firearm sales, and we will no longer be selling guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21. ^kw — L.L.Bean (@LLBean) March 2, 2018

The Maine-based merchant has 37 stores in 17 states but only sells firearms specific to hunting and outdoor shooting sports in its flagship store in Freeport, Maine. It does not sell handguns, assault-style weapons and bump stocks; however, its inventory does include accessories such as rifle bags, gun safes and cleaning kits.

L.L. Bean has reiterated that it is not a supporter of the National Rifle Association.

“As a company, L.L. Bean does not endorse any political party, candidates or make political contributions. The majority of our corporate donations are focused on conservation and the environment,” it clarified on Twitter. “We understand the decision may disappoint some, but [it] is a decision we feel is right and does not diminish our commitment to responsible hunting and traditional outdoor sports.”

