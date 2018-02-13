Kith Is Opening Its First Los Angeles Store

By /
Kith x Nike LeBron 15 Stained
Kith x Nike LeBron 15 "Stained Glass"
Kith

Just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend, Kith said it will open a flagship location in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

The New York-based retailer, which hosted a series of special pop-up shops in the California city, finally made permanent its West Coast status with a store designed in partnership with Snarkitecture that presents both men’s and women’s apparel and footwear. Its trendy Kith Treats cereal bar will also have a home in the new brick-and-mortar destination.

Related
How to Get Ronnie Fieg's Sold-Out Kith x Timberland Boots

Taking to Instagram, founder Ronnie Fieg teased the store’s opening, which coincides with the release of Chapter 2 of its “Long Live the King” collection with Nike on the LeBron 15. Four new pairs from the collaboration — two performance and two lifestyle iterations with the capsule’s signature royal floral embroidery and a nod to his “King James” nicknames — will make their exclusive appearances on the Friday launch at the boutique. (The online drop will come that midnight.)

Gonna go open up Kith LA real quick 🎥

A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on

“When thinking about Kith reaching the West Coast of this country, it brings the feeling of accomplishment to a whole other level and keeps me going,” the 2017 FNAA Collaborator of the Year winner wrote in a separate post on Instagram. “The idea that I can touch people in other cities with what I do inspires me the most.”

Want more?

The Kith x Nike LeBron Lifestyle 15 Sneakers Can Be Worn Three Ways

Kith Opens First Kids Store