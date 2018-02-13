Kith Is Opening Its First Los Angeles Store

Kith x Nike LeBron 15 "Stained Glass" Kith

Just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend, Kith said it will open a flagship location in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

The New York-based retailer, which hosted a series of special pop-up shops in the California city, finally made permanent its West Coast status with a store designed in partnership with Snarkitecture that presents both men’s and women’s apparel and footwear. Its trendy Kith Treats cereal bar will also have a home in the new brick-and-mortar destination.

Taking to Instagram, founder Ronnie Fieg teased the store’s opening, which coincides with the release of Chapter 2 of its “Long Live the King” collection with Nike on the LeBron 15. Four new pairs from the collaboration — two performance and two lifestyle iterations with the capsule’s signature royal floral embroidery and a nod to his “King James” nicknames — will make their exclusive appearances on the Friday launch at the boutique. (The online drop will come that midnight.)

“When thinking about Kith reaching the West Coast of this country, it brings the feeling of accomplishment to a whole other level and keeps me going,” the 2017 FNAA Collaborator of the Year winner wrote in a separate post on Instagram. “The idea that I can touch people in other cities with what I do inspires me the most.”

