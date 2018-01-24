Italian Footwear and Leather Goods Honor Heritage While Upping Innovation

Courtesy of the Italian Trade Agency

At a time when retail is testing new technology and innovation, traditional footwear becomes especially compelling. Fittingly, the Italian Trade Agency — an organization committed to supporting footwear and leather goods made in the country — on Wednesday celebrated in New York a day-long exhibit of Italian products.

Prior to the event, Stefano Miotto of the Politecnico Calzaturiero del Brenta shared his thoughts on why such an event was important. “I hope that people develop a deeper understanding of the knowledge of our territory, the tradition of our district and the extraordinary quality of the products that are made,” he said. “The vitality and the presence of young people in our territory add so much to our manufacturing processes, including a greater attractiveness for our territory, both for possible commercial and productive collaborations with our companies, and for sparking collaborations among young people, who can then create new businesses.”

With the aim of maximizing business and commercial opportunities in the U.S. for attending companies, the event also focused on the combination of new technologies, tradition, research, education and more.

Guest speakers at the conference included professors Miotto and Valerio Dori of the Alta Scuola di Pelletteria Italiana di Scandicci. Francesco Genuardi — the consul general of Italy in New York — was also present, culminating in an opportunity to discuss what a spokesperson for the Italian Trade Agency described as “the continuous evolution and pursuit of innovation that characterizes Italian production, as well as the tradition and excellence that distinguish Made in Italy products.”

Dori expressed a similar view. “I’d like to broadcast our passion for this craft,” he said. “Every time we learn something new, we ourselves become something new.”

