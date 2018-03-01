Amazon Makes Another Big Business Push in Australia, Prime to Follow This Year

An Amazon fulfillment center in Sacramento, Calif. Rex Shutterstock

Australian merchants will now be able to take advantage of Amazon’s in-house delivery service as part of the next phase of the global e-commerce giant’s push into the oceanic continent.

Three months after introducing its retail products and services to Australia, the mega e-tailer is launching its Fulfillment by Amazon program to thousands of third-party vendors in the mainland for the packaging and shipping of products to Australian shoppers. According to Amazon, the FBA service will save both money and time for businesses “as they will no longer need to individually purchase shipping materials, individually pack orders and make multiple trips to the post office.” The company will also handle all customer returns.

“We are focused on helping Australian businesses of all sizes succeed by inventing on their behalf and making our technology available to them, and FBA is a fantastic example of this,” said Amit Mahto, head of the FBA program in Australia. “Customers shopping on Amazon.com.au will be able to access an ever-growing and more unique range of products accompanied by the convenience of fast delivery and Amazon’s world-class customer service.”

The service also offers customers access to items sold by sellers on its Marketplace platform, with free delivery on eligible orders above $49 as well as other shipping options, including a one-day expedited delivery service available in select areas across Australia.

Amazon also announced that it would roll out the Prime subscription service in the country in mid-2018.

Until last year, Australian shoppers were limited to the purchase of digital goods and devices on amazon.com.au. The company built its first fulfillment center in Australia last August and opened the Marketplace platform in December.

