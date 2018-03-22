Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Urges Congress to Pass Gun Reforms in Powerful Op-Ed

Dick’s Sporting Goods made a statement in February that it would stop selling assault-style rifles in its more than 700 stores and it wouldn’t allow people under 21 to buy guns.

The decision was in response to the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that month that killed 17 students and teachers.

Soon after, the athletic and outdoor giant’s chairman and CEO, Edward Stack, said he expected the retailer to experience a negative impact on sales, as some customers would rail against the company’s position.

The executive entered the gun control debate again on Thursday with a powerful editorial in The Washington Post urging congress to pass gun reform.

“As a gun owner, I support the Second Amendment and understand why, for many, the right to bear arms is as American as baseball and apple pie. But I also agree with what Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in his majority opinion in 2008’s landmark Heller case: ‘Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.’ It is ‘not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose,’” Stack wrote. “It is clear we have a problem with the gun laws in this country. They are not squarely focused on keeping all of us safe — especially our children.”

Related News The Royal Ascot Can Now Refuse Entry to Men Who Don't Wear Socks Why Nordstrom Isn’t Going Private

Stack said that since the Florida shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students have been leading the charge for more gun control — and that elected officials need to find a solution.

Stack said that he has met with several lawmakers and retail peers about implementing new policies.

“There continue to be mass shootings — at our schools, churches and entertainment venues. Following each of these senseless, tragic events, there’s a great deal of idle, fruitless talk in the halls of Congress, and then the conversation quickly comes to an end,” Stack wrote. “It’s our great hope and belief that this time will be different. It has to be different.”