How Burberry’s Partnership With Farfetch Will Dramatically Bolster Business

Burberry is linking with Farfetch in a new partnership aimed at strengthening its e-commerce presence worldwide.

Burberry said that for the first time, technology that it has developed has been integrated into the Farfetch API — the platform’s operating system — allowing the brand’s entire global inventory to be available through an e-commerce platform.

The company said the integration will expand Burberry’s distribution, giving the brand access to more than 150 countries.

Burberry said it also plans to work closely with Farfetch on its presentation on the Farfetch platform, ensuring its images and narrative “provide a consistent and curated digital experience.”

Daniel Heaf, ‎senior vice president of digital commerce and digital marketing at Burberry, called the partnership “a natural and significant evolution for us as we seek to reach a young fashion-conscious consumer.”

He said Burberry wants “the digital expression of the brand to represent the very best in brand and product storytelling, whether on our own platforms or through our partners.”

Giorgio Belloli, chief commercial officer at Farfetch, said: “Working together means we can make sure lovers of fashion can have access to the greatest selection of Burberry products wherever they are in the world.”

Burberry said the technology underpinning the partnership with Farfetch will also enable Burberry to strengthen its ties with established and new e-commerce partners.

It said the new format will grant Burberry’s partners previously unavailable levels of depth, flexibility and transparency of Burberry’s inventory, “and allows Burberry to reach an expanded cohort of customers.”

The partnership will launch with Show to Door, an immediate around-the-clock London delivery service from Farfetch for 24 hours after Burberry’s February 2018 show.

A capsule collection of reissued pieces from the brand’s archive, rereleased as part of the February 2018 runway collection, will also be available for purchase immediately following the show.

The collection features the rainbow check pattern. In addition to the capsule collection, three tote bags inspired by the February ’18 collection will be available only to Farfetch customers to mark the launch of the partnership.