This Active-Lifestyle Brand Will Be Making Its Debut in China

Active-lifestyle brand Avia is making its way to Greater China.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. has announced it has entered into a multiyear agreement with Beiying Sports Technology Co. Ltd., a leading sports manufacturer and distributor, to bring its Avia brand to the region.

Under the agreement, Beiying will work closely with the company to develop and distribute a line of men’s, women’s and kids’ footwear, apparel and accessories. The collection will launch this year across all retail channels. There are also plans for Beiying to open Avia stores, including flagship stores in key metropolitan Chinese cities, over the next few years.

“Avia continues to attract consumers nationwide as one of the leading active-lifestyle brands known for its pioneering technology and stylish designs,” said Eddie Esses, president of Sequential’s Active division. “I’m excited to build on the brand’s strong momentum in the U.S. and introduce it to the Chinese market, an important market with a growing sports industry. Together, with our new partner, the Avia brand has the opportunity to become a major active-lifestyle brand throughout China.”

Added Jinzhang Lin, managing director of Beiying: “We are pleased to partner with Sequential Brands Group on Avia, an innovative active-lifestyle brand. With a rich heritage since 1979, the brand resonates extremely well with the Chinese consumer.”

Want more?

Walmart Joins ‘Smart Retail & Wars in China — Opens Its First High-Tech Supermarket

Sam Edelman Is Celebrating Its Expansion in China in a Big Way

Puma Raises Full-Year Guidance But Remains Cautious As US, China Trade War Fears Intensify