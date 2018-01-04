Australian Fashion Pop-Up Comes To Westfield Century City

The mall will showcase Australian brands. Courtesy

The revamped Westfield Century City continues to drum up business with new attractions. The shopping destination has announced a month-long pop-up store, the Aussie Collective, that features Australian fashion and lifestyle brands. It debuts at the Los Angeles shopping center on Jan. 5.

According to a spokesman for Westfield, the pop-up will be hosted by G’Day USA — a public and economic diplomacy program nurturing the relationship between Australia and the U.S. — and will focus on showcasing “quintessential Aussie brands” that are expanding stateside.

The store will mark G’Day USA’s 15th year of showing off “the best of Australia,” said a spokesman for Westfield. What’s more, a roster of events aiming to celebrate “Australian expertise” will accompany the pop-up, ranging from a yoga activation to an event that will involve Tennis Australia.

In addition to many planned experiences, store visitors will also have the chance to win a “uniquely Australian” travel experience, said the spokesman.

Aussie Collective will be open to the public during regular mall hours, and will feature Australian items from a variety of brands — both established and budding. The retail space will be set at about 1,000 square feet, and Westfield noted the “Australian born” products featured will consist of everything from shoes, clothing and home goods to beauty and wellness products.

“What a year it will be as we continue to showcase the best Australia has to the vast audiences across the United States,” said Julie Bishop, Australia’s foreign affairs minister. “In its 15th year, G’Day USA has become Australia’s premier public and economic diplomacy platform.”

Want More?

How Amazon, Google & Artificial Intelligence Will Define Shopping in 2018

How to Optimize Technology for More Consumer Loyalty

Outdoor Retailer, Dallas Market Center Executives Share 2018 Plans

UPS Taps Wal-Mart Executive for a ‘Transformation’ Role