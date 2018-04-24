Amazon’s New Service: Delivering Packages Directly to Your Car

Can’t get home fast enough for your package delivery? Amazon has a solution.

Following early-access testing through select customers, the tech and e-tail giant has rolled out Key In-Car, which essentially turns the trunk of your car into a mailbox where couriers can directly deliver packages. Now customers can receive their orders right in their vehicles, whether they’re parked at home, the office or other more convenient, publicly accessible locations.

The service works like any regular Amazon delivery: Upon ordering, a shopper can track his or her package through real-time notifications, including delivery status. Shoppers will be alerted when a courier has arrived to drop off the package. If the package doesn’t fit in the trunk, it will be placed in the cabin.

For concerned customers, Amazon disclosed that it doesn’t give the deliverer any special access or keys to the car and will immediately let the shopper know when his or her vehicle has been relocked.

The catch? Amazon’s Key In-Car is only available to Prime members in 37 cities who own a 2015 or later model of a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac or Volvo car. Members can check their eligibility and download the Amazon Key app to use the service.

The service also comes with the usual same-day, two-day and standard shipping options, as well no installation costs — unlike Amazon’s Key In-Home Kit, which comes with an indoor security camera and compatible smart lock, and costs about $220.

Want more?

Amazon Reportedly Moves Closer to In-Home Robots — Here Are 4 Other Big Retailers Testing AI

Amazon Prime Shipped More Than 5 Billion Items to its 100 Million Prime Members in 2017

Amazon’s Next Push for Retail Dominion: Package Delivery Service