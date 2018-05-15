Alexandre Birman to Open First Store in the United States

After his debut at the Met Gala this month, Alexandre Birman is hitting another major milestone with the debut of his first store in the United States. The brick-and-mortar boutique is set to open on Madison Avenue in New York tomorrow.

The new store, featuring accents of walnut against white walls and tables, goes back to the designer’s roots and is inspired by Brazilian midcentury design.

A rending of the Alexandre Birman NYC store. CREDIT: Courtesy image

The shop is located at 957 Madison Ave. and is approximately 600 square feet. Inside, consumers will be able to customize shoes with a made-to-order application feature. Alexandre Birman signatures, including the Clarita and Lolita style, will be offered along with the label’s latest collections.

A rending inside Alexandre Birman's New York boutique. CREDIT: Courtesy image

This marks the beginning of Birman’s expansion plan in the States. To coincide with the retail opening, the brand is launching a U.S. e-commerce site on Alexandrebirman.com also on Wednesday.

One standout item to be sold on the website is a limited-edition sandal inspired by the shoes Birman made for Kate Upton for last week’s Met Gala. The open-toed sandals featured a velvet black heel with jewel detailing.

He told FN, “My main inspiration was the bow tie of the Clarita shoe — that’s my signature. The front is something special I developed with Swarovski. I love it.”

Alexandre Birman limited-edition Clarita sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy image

Birman also has plans to open a second retail location in Bal Harbor, Fla.,this fall.

In addition, Birman, who is CEO of Brazil-based footwear empire Arezzo & Co., is launching a pop-up location of his Schutz brand in New York’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.