Wells Fargo Moves London Headquarters

The bank purchased 33 King William Street in London. Jason Hawkes

Expansion appears to be a key theme for Wells Fargo & Company.

The bank — a key provider to the footwear industry — recently purchased 33 King William Street in London. The building will serve as Wells Fargo’s new London headquarters, and is its first international real estate purchase outside of the U.S.

Frank Pizzo, Wells Fargo’s Europe, Middle East and Africa regional president, shared his perspective on why this move was key for the company.

“This is a significant milestone for Wells Fargo’s international footprint as it demonstrates our commitment to the U.K., which accounts for a large part of our business activity in EMEA,” he said. “Utilizing our new London headquarters as a base, Wells Fargo will be better positioned to continue to serve our customers and efficiently manage our operations in the U.K. and across the wider region.”

Announced in July 2016, a Wells Fargo spokesman said that the buy from international real estate developer HB Reavis is now completely set construction-wise. The spokesman said that it plans to transfer about 1,200 team members — who are currently based in other spaces across the city — into 33 King William Street in the fourth quarter of this year.

To celebrate the company’s history, the Wells Fargo spokesman added that the new building’s reception area will house a Wells Fargo stagecoach, a key symbol of the firm’s heritage.

But that is not the building’s only noteworthy feature. According to the spokesman, the building is notably designed by the award-winning British architecture practice John Robertson Architects, which had worked closely with HB Reavis’ design and technical experts. The result, according to the spokesman, is a mixture of “stunning design” and “modern technical solutions.”

The building also features a rooftop garden that offers panoramic views of London. Designed by Townshend Landscape Architects, it is purported to be home to more than 40 different species of wild plants and flowers that are native to Britain.

