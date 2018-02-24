Footwear Financier Wells Fargo Donates $286 Million in 2017

Courtesy of Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company continues to demonstrate its commitment to giving back.

The firm, which serves as a critical provider to the footwear industry, recently said it donated over $286.5 million to more than 14,500 nonprofits in 2017.

And it doesn’t stop at corporate donations. According to a spokesperson for Wells Fargo, its team members also volunteered about 2 million hours last year. What’s more, during the company’s yearly employee giving campaign, more than 65,300 team members pledged $85 million to 40,000 nonprofits in 2017. In turn, charity United Way Worldwide identified Wells Fargo’s workplace giving campaign as No. 1 in the U.S. for the ninth year in a row.

The spokesperson added that the company also reaffirmed its 40 percent increase in corporate philanthropy for 2018, with a target of $400 million. The spokesperson said that Wells Fargo also set a goal to invest 2 percent of its post-tax profits in corporate philanthropy, slated to begin in 2019.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our Wells Fargo team members who, year after year, exhibit selfless commitment to strengthening the communities we serve and enriching the lives of others,” said Wells Fargo president and CEO Timothy Sloan.

“We honor the volunteerism, determination and leadership of our team members, who are the cornerstone of our efforts to build a better bank for all communities,” he said. “Their generosity underscores one of our company’s most important core values and inspires the investments in communities across the country that we will continue to make.”

