Under Armour Informs 150M MyFitnessPal Users Affected By Unauthorized Data Security Collection Issue

Under Armour announced today that it’s investigating a data security issue that affected around 150 million members of its MyFitnessPal app and website — the sportswear brand’s food and nutrition platform.

“Under Armour is working with leading data security firms to assist in its investigation, and also coordinating with law enforcement authorities,” the brand said in a press release.

According to the company, it learned on Sunday that an unauthorized group collected data of MyFitnessPal user accounts in late February, and “quickly took steps to determine the nature and scope of the issue” before alerting the lifestyle network’s members four days later with guidance on how to protect their information. Users will be required to change their passwords.

The HQ of UA's Connected Fitness platform, including MapMyFitness, Endomondo & MyFitnessPal. CREDIT: Under Armour.

“The affected information included usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords — the majority with the hashing function called bcrypt used to secure passwords,” the brand said.

MyFitnessPal does not collect social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers. The members’ payment card data is collected and processed separately, so it was not tampered with, according to the statement.

Want More?

Why Under Armour’s NBA Partnerships Are Vital to the Brand’s Success in Basketball

Under Armour Q4: Expect Painfully Slow Turnaround

Under Armour’s President Has Office Decor That Says a Lot About the Brand’s New Direction