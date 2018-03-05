Payless ‘Devastated’ By Tragic Store Accident That Left 2-Year-Old Girl Dead

A Payless location Payless store

A 2-year-old girl died Friday after sustaining an injury at a Payless ShoeSource store in Riverdale, Ga., a spokesperson for the Clayton County Fire Department confirmed.

The spokesperson told FN that the Riverdale Police Department initially responded to calls of an injured person at the store, located at 7119 Highway 85, and dispatched the fire department for additional assistance.

When they arrived, they found the girl — whom reports have identified as Ifrah Saddique — in traumatic arrest. Lifesaving measures were performed on the child, and she was taken to a local hospital where she died, the spokesperson said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss,” Payless said in a statement regarding the incident. “We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time.”

Reports from local Georgia news stations have suggested Siddique — during a trip to the shoe store with her mother — sustained the fatal injury when a mirror fell and hit her on the back of the head. The spokesperson for the Clayton County Fire Department was unable to confirm those reports. FN’s phone calls to the Riverdale Police Department have not yet been returned.

With a mounting debt load, Payless in April 2017 filed for bankruptcy protection but emerged from the process four months later in August, shedding $435 million in debt and about 900 stores.