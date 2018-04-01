T-Mobile’s April Fools’ Day Shoe Prank Revives the Sidekick Phone

The T-Mobile Sidekick is making a comeback as a “smartshoephone” — at least, that’s what T-Mobile told its customers in a commercial spot timed to April Fool’s Day.

“Introducing the world’s first smartshoephone,” the narrator says in the fictitious ad spot. “From your favorite flip phone to the world’s first foot phone.”

The brand joked that the new phone would feature retractable smart laces, sole speakers and bonus slide-out screens, among other technological innovations.

“At T-Mobile, we’re known for listening to our customers, and we heard loud and clear they want T-Mobile Sidekicks,” president and CEO John Legere said in a press release. “The Un-carrier will always be a step ahead (see what I did there?) in the fight to give customers more. Plus, T-Mobile Sidekicks just look dope AF. So. Much. Magenta!”

April Fool’s Day is nothing new to T-Mobile: Last year, the wireless company pranked customers with a T-Mobile Onesie commercial, and it continued the wearable technology theme this year with its “smartshoephone” spot.

While a real foot phone doesn’t exist (yet), fans of the Sidekick can purchase Sidekick sneakers on T-Mobile’s website. The kicks come in T-Mobile’s signature magenta and feature a canvas upper with a rubber sole. They retail for $65 a pair and are available for preorder through April 15, with shipments set to go out on May 7.

T-Mobile Sidekick CREDIT: Courtesy of T-Mobile

