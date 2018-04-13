President Trump Orders a Review of the Postal Service After His Attacks On Amazon

President Trump has long taken issue with the U.S. Postal Service, but now he’s doing something about it.

In an executive order issued just shy of 9 p.m. last night, Trump demanded the review of the post office’s finances. “A number of factors, including the steep decline in First-Class Mail volume, coupled with legal mandates that compel the U.S.P.S. to incur substantial and inflexible costs, have resulted in a structural deficit,” Trump stated in the order. “The U.S.P.S. is on an unsustainable financial path and must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout.”

It’s a decision that came after the president’s renewed attack on Amazon on March 31 when he tweeted: “It is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars.”

The U.S. Postal Service is just one of many in a long list of entities that have found themselves in the center of President Trump’s Twitter storms. In December, Trump called the Post Office “dumber and poorer” for being on the losing end of a financial arrangement with Amazon, questioning why doesn’t it charge more for its services (Trump’s attacks of the U.S.P.S. actually date as far back as 2013).

While Amazon is never specified in the order, insiders suggest Trump hopes that the task force’s findings of the Postal Service will confirm his longtime suspicions — that the e-tail giant is taking advantage of the U.S.P.S.

Some insiders have suggested Trump’s issues with Amazon lie with his personal dislike for the company’s owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, a news outlet that the president has accused of publishing articles that have painted him in an unfavorable light.

