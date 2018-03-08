PMC Expands Portfolio, Snaps Up SheKnows Media

Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage at a recent BlogHer conference. Courtesy Image

PMC, parent company of FN, has announced the acquisition of SheKnows Media, a leading women’s lifestyle digital media company with 79 million unique visitors per month.

The company’s brands include SheKnows.com, BlogHer, StyleCaster and HelloFlo.

“We are thrilled to join PMC to accomplish our goal of building out the SheKnows brands and further engaging our more than 300 million social followers,” said SheKnows media CEO Philippe Guelton. “We view PMC as the best home for our brands and our audiences for decades to come.”

In conjunction with its BlogHer events, the SheKnows network of influencers and content creators is known for amplifying voices of some of today’s most influential women.

With strong growth in both reach and impact, bringing SheKnows to PMC will create a formidable and compelling alliance in entertainment, fashion, lifestyle and women’s issues. The acquisition further compliments PMC’s continued expansion strategy, which over the past five years has included the acquisition of Variety, Fairchild Media, IndieWire, Robb Report and, most recently, Rolling Stone.

“Bringing SheKnows to PMC will enable us to deepen our service to our broad and loyal audiences, including women entrepreneurs and content creators, while solidifying our dominance of the women’s interests vertical,” said SheKnows Media president Samantha Skey. “PMC’s innovation in content and events, along with its digital savvy, makes it ideal for bringing forth synergies and significant long-term scale across both companies.”

PMC, founded in 2004, is a leading digital media and information services company with significant experience in the entertainment, technology, fashion, retail and luxury media segments. Currently owning and operating industry-leading brands that include Rolling Stone, Variety, WWD, Robb Report, Deadline, Beauty Inc, FN, IndieWire, HollywoodLife, BGR, and other leading properties, PMC’s digital media expertise and complementary portfolio are expected to accelerate SheKnows’ trajectory and long-term success.