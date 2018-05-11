This Group of Millennials Is Spending Biggest on Fashion

Millennials are on pace to become the biggest generation in America, and as they mature, they’re spending more money on clothing and accessories, a new study reports.

Pymnts.com surveyed 2,500 U.S. consumers and found that “bridge millennials” — a term the study’s authors coined for the group of 30- to 40-year-olds straddling the gap between millennials and Gen Xers — are a significant segment for the fashion industry, making an average of 18.3 purchases annually and spending nearly as much their older, more established peers at $2,225 per year on average.

The group is particularly valuable to omnichannel retailers, with about half preferring to shop in brick-and-mortar stores and 48 percent saying they buy online after browsing either in-store or online. Predictably, though, Amazon still leads the pack among their preferred retailers; 25 percent said they prefer to shop from the e-commerce giant over other competitors.

Mobile and voice-assisted shopping are particularly popular among bridge millennials — a trend that’s consistent with consumers overall. Seventeen percent said they buy apparel and accessories on their smartphones, more than the broader, younger, and thriftier 22- to-37-year-old millennial segment, and nearly 5 percent shop using voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Home — all of which is good news for retailers investing in new technology to support changing consumer habits.

Want more?

Teens Spend More on Nike, Vans & Adidas Than Any Other Shoe Brands, Says Study

Why Personalization & Mobile Commerce Are More Important Than Ever