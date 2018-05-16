Li & Fung Makes Move to Showcase Eco-Friendly Approach

Sustainability is making waves in the footwear business. From Jimmy Choo’s decision to nix fur to Deutsche Post DHL Group’s move toward more eco-friendly ocean freight transports, and the growing emphasis on sustainability at design schools across the globe, key players within the industry are promoting sustainable efforts.

The latest firm to make an eco-first footprint is Hong Kong-based supply chain solutions giant Li & Fung Ltd. A spokesperson for the company revealed that it has partnered with Global Fashion Agenda’s (GFA) Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2018, which focuses on increasing sustainability awareness within the industry.

“Through speed, innovation and digitalization, we are enabling a digital supply chain that allows for end-to-end visibility and data. [But] this digitalization is as much about enhanced business performance as it is about bringing greater transparency and traceability to the supply chain. That is for the benefit of all our supply chain partners, from the customer to the vendor,” said Spencer Fung, group CEO of Li & Fung. “[The Copenhagen Fashion Summit is] a strong catalyst for industry collaboration and will enable us to push for positive change to build a better, more sustainable future for the fashion industry.”

Li & Fung’s move to join forces with the forum — it follows other big names like H&M and Target — will “help to set the GFA agenda and provide practical supply chain experience,” added the spokesperson.

The event’s aim is to be “at the forefront of agenda-setting discussions on critical environmental, social and ethical issues facing the industry and environment.”

The spokesperson continued that this year’s forum, specifically, is focused on key priorities related to the supply chain, such as traceability, the efficient use of water, the promotion of better wages and more.

