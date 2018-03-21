Hermès Net Profits Rose 11% in 2017

Hermès International confirmed its goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates in the medium term, despite growing economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties worldwide.

The maker of Birkin bags and silk scarves said on Wednesday net profits climbed 11 percent last year to 1.22 billion euros, up from 1.1 billion euros in 2016.

The French luxury firm trumpeted that its operating margin improved 2 points to 34.6 percent of sales – an all-time high – driven mainly by the success of the collections, high level of productivity at the production sites and positive impact of foreign exchange hedges from 2016.

Recurring operating income rose 13 percent to 1.92 billion euros in the period.

Bolstered by growth in all geographical areas, company revenues totaled 5.55 billion euros, representing a rise of 6.7 percent versus 5.2 billion euros in 2016. At constant exchange, revenues gained 8.6 percent.

The earnings slightly beat expectations, said Luca Solca, managing director at Exane BNP Paribas, in a client note.

In January, Hermès opened a new 10,000 square-foot store in Hong Kong plus for spring 2019, the house also plans to open a three-level, 10,000-square-foot unit at 46-48 Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District. Once the new SoHo and Meatpacking units open, Hermès’ will have six Manhattan stores, an unusual expansion at a time when many other retailers are shuttering stores and downsizing.

The maison has also launched a new digital platform in Canada and the United States. Staggered European launches will follow in the first semester of 2018. It will launch in China by the end of the year.

For 2018 Hermès celebrates the theme “It’s your turn to play.” This is a reminder of the importance of fun as a spur to creativity and innovation.