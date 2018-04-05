Hedi Slimane Awarded 9.3 Million Euros in Case Against Kering

He recently landed a new job, and now has also been handed a court victory – and with it, a potential sum of 9.3 million euros. As Hedi Slimane takes up his position at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Céline brand, revealed at the start of the year, the star designer is wrapping up business at his previous employer, Saint Laurent-owner Kering.

The two parties have been pitted against one another in a remuneration case that has been winding through a French commercial court for over a year and a half.

In its March 27 ruling, the court said that Kering owes Slimane 9.3 million euros, related to the last year of an elaborate compensation scheme drawn up to allow the designer to benefit from an increase in value of the shares of Yves Saint Laurent. The amount is meant to ensure that Slimane’s pay from April 2015 to March 2016 would reach 10 million euros, the court said in its decision.

The former Saint Laurent designer started at Céline in February, recruited to take charge of all aspects of the brand, including launching a men’s wear line.

One of the industry’s most influential designers, Slimane had worked at Christian Dior from 2000 to 2007, and Yves Saint Laurent from 2012 to March 2016, where he changed the name to “Saint Laurent.”

Kering said it would appeal the ruling and declined to comment further.

The company in 2016 had said of the legal proceedings at the commercial court that Slimane had requested the lifting of a non-competition obligation:

“Kering lifted this clause at the end of Hedi Slimane’s contract, thus freeing Hedi Slimane from this potential constraint,” the company said. “Hedi Slimane is requesting that this clause be applied still, along with the effective payment of the financial compensation that goes with it.”

Slimane is due to show his first Céline collection in September.

The designer’s lawyers were not immediately available for comment.