Hush Puppies Taps Greg Tunney as Division President

Greg Tunney Jim Decker

Footwear industry veteran Greg Tunney has been named president of Hush Puppies, Rockford, Mich. He will report to Todd Spaletto, president of the Outdoor & Lifestyle Group of parent company Wolverine Worldwide.

Tunney replaces Bill Mirecki who is relocating to Asia to spearhead growth of the Wolverine’s Merrell brand in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prior to joining Hush Puppies, Tunney, a 25-year veteran of the shoe industry, was president and CEO of RG Barry Corp. In his former role, he oversaw consistent global growth, led the acquisition of well-known brands, and helped build the organization’s position as one of the largest slipper companies in the world.

“I’ve been impressed with Greg’s achievements at RG Barry,” said Spaletto. “Greg is a proven leader in our industry and someone who’s dedicated to making the world a better place through his philanthropic efforts — he’s the perfect fit for Hush Puppies and Wolverine Worldwide.”

Added Tunney, “I couldn’t be more excited to join Wolverine Worldwide and lead the Hush Puppies brand,” said Tunney. “I’ve admired what the company has accomplished through its transformation initiative over the past year and Hush Puppies is one of the most iconic brands in the industry — this is a tremendous opportunity to get exposed to the global and international marketplace. I look forward to joining the team to help drive growth and continue Wolverine’s long track record of success in North America and with our international partners.”

Tunney also serves as chairman of Two Ten Footwear Foundation.

