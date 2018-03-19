FN Launches New Website for Revamped Digital Offering

It’s been four years since FN launched Footwearnews.com, and since then the 73-year-old legacy brand has evolved from an industry trade magazine to the Internet’s authority in shoes. With an over 400 percent growth rate over the last two years, we’re now serving many more readers than ever before. So the timing is right to revamp the way we look. On the first day of spring, March 20th, we bring to you a new Footwearnews.com.

“After three years of explosive growth, the new site reflects an important next chapter in a powerful digital success story,” said Michael Atmore, Editorial Director of FN and Brand Development Director at its parent company, Fairchild Fashion Media. “This is a brand new product that leverages FN’s authority and history by offering an intelligent curation of everything that’s important to know about the ever-changing shoe business.”

The new homepage and article pages will showcase the best content we’re producing in an accessible way, from videos to galleries to features to more multimedia experiences. Along with a more visual, digital-age approach to story-telling, readers can look forward to more business and industry news, analysis and opinion, think-pieces and much more. FN will continue to be your daily front page of all the most relevant and interesting shoe stories, just in a shiny, new display.