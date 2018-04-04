The Five Fastest-Growing Jobs in the USA Might Surprise You

According to LinkedIn’s 2017 U.S. Emerging Jobs Report, published by the website this past December, roles in sales, marketing, tech and science are some of the fastest-growing jobs today. Utilizing surveys and LinkedIn member data, the company analyzed overall job growth and named the top 20 emerging jobs, according to its findings. In a recent article, the careers website whittled down that information down even further to pinpoint what it considers five of the fastest-growing jobs in the country.

The same report highlights the most prevalent competencies among these careers. Proficiency in software development, cloud computing, retail and startups are leading hard skills, while adaptability, culture fit, leadership and prioritization are noted as equally important soft skills. On the flip-side, the more general terms like “strategy” and “marketing” are on the decline as specializations such as “content marketing” become more important.

In addition, LinkedIn cites the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics within its study, which estimates that 11.5 million jobs will be created by 2026. It goes on to note that 65 percent of children entering primary school today will ultimately hold jobs that don’t exist yet.

See the full breakdown on five of the fastest-growing jobs below, including salary information and the current number of jobs on LinkedIn.

Data Scientist

Growth rate since 2012: 6.5x

Jobs on LinkedIn: 6,000+

Median U.S. salary: $113,000

Sales Development Representative

Growth rate since 2012: 5.7x

Jobs on LinkedIn: 8,000+

Median U.S. salary: $58,000

Customer Success Manager

Growth rate since 2012: 5.6x

Jobs on LinkedIn: 35,000+

Median U.S. salary: $82,300

Full Stack Developer

Growth rate since 2012: 4.5x

Jobs on LinkedIn: 7,000+

Median U.S. salary: $75,000

Marketing Content Manager

Growth rate since 2012: 3x

Jobs on LinkedIn: 2,000+

Median: U.S. salary: $73,500

