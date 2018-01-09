Industry Financier CIT Embarks On Eco-Friendly Initiative

Hurricane Irma reaches Naples, Fla. Rex Shutterstock

Many companies are making philanthropic initiatives and environmental sustainability a priority for 2018.

For example, CIT Group Inc., a financial holding company that provides businesses in the retail industry key financing and advisory services, recently said it will plant 18,000 trees to help restore forests across California and Florida — two states overwhelmingly affected by wildfires and hurricanes.

The move comes as part of CIT’s interactive philanthropic campaign, dubbed the Gratitude & Growth Project. According to a spokesperson for the company, the tree planting initiative has generated support from stakeholders from all over the U.S., which includes the company’s customers, who engaged with the content — via social media and direct communications — to express support for the cause.

CIT’s chief marketing and communications officer, Gina Proia, expressed her admiration for the cause. “Through the collective efforts of our employees, business clients and bank customers, CIT will donate 18,000 trees to two important areas that have suffered extensive damage last year,” she said. “The response to this program shows a collective commitment to make our communities stronger, and we extend our sincere gratitude to all that participated.”

To kickstart the project, the spokesperson said the company has teamed up with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit committed to reforestation. The trees are set to be planted this spring, and the spokesperson cited that One Tree Planted estimates between 46,000 and 58,000 square miles of forest are lost each year (equal to 36 football fields each minute).

