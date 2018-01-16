CIT Bank Ranked Among Best Financiers for 2018

Shutterstock / VGstockstudio

While some financial companies appear to be floundering, others have been in the spotlight for their achievements.

Case in point: The national online bank of key footwear industry financier CIT Group, CIT Bank, recently said it was identified as a 2018 top ten savings account winner by personal finance resource companies GOBankingRates and NerdWallet.

GOBankingRates placed CIT Bank as No. 2 on its best savings accounts of 2018 list. According to a spokesperson for CIT, the bank also was granted GOBankingRates’ editors’ pick award for the best high-yield savings account, in addition to a spot on the top 10 banks in California list. What’s more, for the second year in a row, it was named one of the 10 best online banks of 2018, the spokesperson said.

Further, as part of its third annual best-of awards program, NerdWallet selected CIT Bank as one of the top online bank accounts among nine finalists, the spokesperson added.

Ravi Kumar, head of internet banking for CIT Bank, explained that all of this recognition serves as a reflection of the institution’s efforts. “We are very pleased to be recognized for our strong customer offering and industry-leading financial products,” he said. “These awards demonstrate our commitment to offering value, security and simplicity across the online banking experience.”

According to the spokesperson, GOBankingRates looked into checking account fees, mobile application and savings account annual percentage fee, in addition to other criteria for the rankings. NerdWallet is purported to have evaluated dozens of financial products across multiple categories in order to pinpoint the best providers of 2018.

