Soles4Souls Names Ccilu Footwear Official Sponsor of Travel Program

Courtesy of Soles4Souls.

Ccilu USA has been named as the official sponsor of Soles4Souls’ travel program. The news follows the companies’ continuing relationship and Ccilu’s donation of 100,000 pairs of new shoes to help the organization combat poverty worldwide.

The brand’s shoes were recently gifted to children in Haiti by a Soles4Souls travel group. In addition to ongoing efforts in Haiti, over the next several years, shoes are expected to be dispersed by the nonprofit in Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras and Jamaica.

According to a spokesperson for Soles4Souls, Ccilu’s donation comes as it ramps up its charitable “step forward, give back” initiative, which aims to enable those in need with new shoes and improved life circumstances.

“After partnering with Soles4Souls on a distribution to 41 schools in Nashville last year, and witnessing firsthand the impact of this organization, we were inspired to expand our commitment,” said Ccilu CEO Wilson Hsu. “The need is vast, and we must do our part to meet it.”

“The number of lives Ccilu’s generous donation will impact is incredible,” added Buddy Teaster, Soles4Souls’ president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Ccilu Footwear team and truly value their commitment to helping wear out poverty.”

A spokesperson for Soles4Souls noted that since 2010, more than 1,600 Soles4Souls volunteers have traveled worldwide to provide shoes to those in need. More broadly, the organization has distributed roughly 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries since its founding in 2006.

