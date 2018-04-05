AmazonClosed: Scores of Customers Claim Amazon Prime Has Locked Them Out of Their Accounts

Update

Upon publication, an Amazon spokesperson followed up in an email to FN: “Customer trust is one of Amazon’s top priorities. To protect that trust, we take a number of actions, including closing accounts that have violated our policies. If a customer has a question about their account, we recommend they contact customer service so we can investigate and take appropriate action.”

What We Reported Earlier

Amazon customers are taking to social media to complain that their accounts have been closed for no apparent reason.

Over the past week, Amazon Prime members have used the hashtag #AmazonClosed on Facebook and Twitter, to share claims that the company shut down their accounts, consequently denying them access to services like Kindle, Prime Video and Music, Amazon Echo and Fire TV as well as e-books, videos, music, gift cards and other items they had previously purchased.

The company reportedly sent over the following email, shared by a Twitter user under the name The Regina Show, @sharkgina:

While some are airing frustrations that the company took almost or about a week to reply back to initial complaints, others have expressed confusion as to why their accounts were closed in the first place. A number of users on Twitter reported speaking with customer service representatives, who have either reiterated that their accounts were closed due to a violation of the company’s policies or were unable to offer explanations or solutions.

Ok, it’s been 5 days @AmazonHelp and I get sent an email sailing I had been deactivated because of violating community guidelines? And I have to wait 7 MORE days? And BTW, no, I can’t access my @audible_com content because it won’t let me LOGIN #amazonclosed pic.twitter.com/6j5wox5Viw — Andy Glover (@AndyG1128) April 5, 2018

My Amazon account has been closed for a week now. What is wrong with Amazon? Looking on the internet, I'm not the only one who has this issue. @amazon if this is an April Fools joke, just know that April Fools is over by now #AmazonClosed — Nathan Cho (@boldintrepid) April 5, 2018

#amazonclosed. I'm a Prime paying customer whose account was closed with no warning. Customer service could not help. A software bug maybe? — garyvinson (@garyvinson) April 5, 2018

#amazonclosed After almost 20 years, having a current reviewer rank around 3000, and being a "top contributor" in photography, my account was closed. The entire thing. I contacted customer service and was told they would get back to me in two days with a reason! WRONG! — Suburbanhippiephotog (@sub_hippie_phot) April 5, 2018

My Amazon account has been unavailable to me since Thursday. Friday morning I called @AmazonHelp Customer service and was told someone would contact me in 24 hours. No one contacted me. So I called back just to be told to wait yet another 24 hours! Seriously? #amazonclosed pic.twitter.com/CpBrHb2Dg1 — EL JEFE💻🖥🖱🎥 (@ELJefeReviews) April 1, 2018

A Facebook group under the name Class Action Against Amazon has also been formed, threatening a class action lawsuit against Amazon with the page description as follows: “Amazon has progressed from allowing us to leave reviews for a discount to closing our accounts with giftcard balances and credits and items needing returns and/or exchanged. They have in effect stolen our money. Unfair business practices. Its time to address all our grievances with the company Amazon. We would also like Amazon to return to its original review policy.”

Amazon has not responded to FN’s request for comment.

