An Insider’s Look at Allbirds’ New Headquarters in San Francisco

The brand behind “the world’s most comfortable shoes” (according to Time magazine), Allbirds, recently moved into some pretty comfortable digs. FN caught up with cofounders Joey Zwillinger and Tim Brown for an peek at the new office and retail space in Jackson Square in San Francisco.

“We’ve outgrown the initial space, so we’ve added a new one across the way, which has a specific product studio, and [it’s] an opportunity for us to double-down on the innovation process and expand our product development and research, which is really exciting. We envisioned this space because this physical space is the embodiment, in some ways, of the brand and what Allbirds stands for,” said New Zealand native and former soccer star Brown. Zwillinger added that they hope to take sustainability to the next level and explore other products like apparel to add to their line.

A look at the headquarters in San Francisco. CREDIT: Jason Henry

As to why they chose arguably the most expensive city in the United States to set up shop, “it’s a place where innovation is celebrated, where you can get talent that is looking for purpose,” said Zwillinger. Check out the video above to get an insider’s look at the space.

