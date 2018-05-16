How One Accounting Firm Aims to Help Midwest Retailers

Businesses of all stripes are looking to expand globally as well as domestically. The Midwest continues to lure retailers — and their service providers — aiming to follow in the footsteps of Target, Abercrombie & Fitch and DSW, among many others.

BDO USA — a firm that offers accounting and advisory services to the footwear industry — has added to its portfolio Smith & Gesteland LLP, which touts a Madison, Wisc., address.

“Our firm has demonstrated steady growth in the Madison market and this combination will greatly enhance our presence in both Madison and the greater Wisconsin market,” said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA.

Smith & Gesteland will add 85 staff members to the BDO team, including 15 partners. With this injection of talent, BDO’s offices will include 185 employees.

According to a spokesperson for BDO, Smith & Gesteland — which offers “a range of accounting, tax, human resource management and information technology services to a client base of middle market businesses” — hosts a consulting practice that aims to help clients “focus on critical success factors to enhance profitability.”

Related News Li & Fung Makes Move to Showcase Eco-Friendly Approach Macy's Reveals Solid Q1, Credits Fashion and Off Price

Smith & Gesteland also boasts notable strength in the technology, real estate and manufacturing sectors, among others. These services, said company execs, will serve as an asset for fashion clients.

“[Our clients will now] have access to a wider array of services, broader industry experience and the full coverage of BDO’s extensive global network,” said Bill Pellino, managing partner at Smith & Gesteland.

The spokesperson noted that the merge is “subject to customary closing conditions,” and that the deal is expected to be completed in July.

Want More?

New Survey Finds Hidden Bank Fees Are Impacting Consumers

Nike, Wayfair, Oath Execs Reveal the Importance of Experience, Mobile Innovation

These 3 Companies Help Retailers Cross Borders, Build Revenue Channels