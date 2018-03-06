Home Shopping Networks QVC and HSN Get a Corporate Rebranding

Inside HSN's control room in St. Petersburg, Fla. Courtesy of brand

Liberty Interactive Corp., parent to powerhouse home shopping networks QVC and HSN, and online retailer Zulilly, is undergoing a name change to Qurate Retail Group.

Taking on the top spot at Qurate as chairman is Greg Maffei, currently president and CEO and president of QVC. Mike George, now CEO of QVC, will become president and CEO of Qurate.

In addition the shopping networks, Qurate includes Zulilly, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements, covering a range of categories from fashion to home furnishings.

Qurate will now reach approximately 370 million homes worldwide via 16 television networks and multiple ecommerce sites, social pages, mobile apps, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. It will be No. 3 in both ecommerce in North America and mobile commerce in the U.S.

The newly formed organization will now serve 23 million customers worldwide and will have 27,000 team members in the U.S., U.K., German, Japan, Italy, France, Poland and China.

“Quarate Retail Group will be a new venture in more ways than just a name change,” said Greg Maffei. “We will be a select group of like-minded businesses that provide customers with curated collections of unique products, made personal and relevant by the power of storytelling, combining the best of retail, media and social.”

The rebrand is the result of a multi-year evolution for QVC Group. Each of the eight businesses of Qurate Retail Group will maintain a distinct consumer brand, logo and shopping experience.

