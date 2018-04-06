Polyvore Shuts Down After Ssense Acquisition — And Users Aren’t Happy

Polyvore users are outraged after luxury e-commerce company Ssense announced that it was acquiring the digital fashion platform from Verizon subsidiary Oath Inc. and promptly shutting down its online operations.

Taking to Twitter, the Montreal-based global e-tailer shocked the Polyvore community when it made public its deal with the social site.

The secret’s out—@polyvore is now SSENSE. We’re excited to share our directional collection of the most coveted labels in the world. Thanks for joining us. https://t.co/Ino02uT4Nm pic.twitter.com/yP53dWoqeu — SSENSE (@SSENSE) April 5, 2018

Immediately upon the announcement, Polyvore withdrew support from its apps and discontinued operations on its website, redirecting users to the Ssense homepage. Unless users choose to opt out, the online retailer will gain access to their usernames, email addresses and other data already stored on Polyvore.

Impassioned “Polyfam” members are expressing their disapproval under the hashtag #BringBackPolyvore, urging Sense to reopen the website. An online petition has even been launched in which the poster, identified as Morven S., writes, “Myself and every other dedicated Polyvore user[s] are deeply saddened that our space has been stolen and deleted with little notice, leaving users shocked and even upset.” It has since gained 244 supporters out of a 1,000 goal.

Users will be able to download their content on the site until May 15 when the service will no longer be available.

Related News 8 Major Fashion M&A Deals That Have Already Happened in 2018 Why Brookfield's Underwhelming $9 Billion Bid for GGP Is Another Sign That American Malls Are Dying

During its 11-year run, the digital fashion platform had established a loyal fanbase and following, with users creating and sharing their virtual “mood boards” curated from a database of clothing, accessories, beauty products and decor items across the web.

“We believe that Ssense is the right community for the Polyvore members, and we’re inspired by their commitment to offering a directional mix of the most coveted labels in the world,” a statement from Polyvore read.

Want more?

8 Major Fashion M&A Deals That Have Already Happened in 2018

The 4 Big Themes That Will Define Fashion Mergers & Acquisitions in 2018