Pentland Brands Snaps Up Scottish Cycling Player

Pentland Brands Ltd. is adding another name to its portfolio. The British footwear and fashion player has acquired Endura, a Scottish cycling brand.

Endura will continue to be based in Livingston, Scotland — and the brand’s founders and directors, Jim McFarlane and Pamela Barclay, will continue to lead and run day-to-day operations. According to the companies, the Pentland investment will support Endura’s ambition to expand distribution and reach more consumers within the cycling apparel category.

The acquisition is part of Pentland’s brand portfolio development program, which aims to add high-potential, high-growth brands.

Jim McFarlane, founder and director of Endura, said the companies are a strong match. “Endura has been my life for 25 years, so I’m understandably protective of it and dismissed numerous other approaches in the past,” McFarlane said in a statement. “Pentland stands out as an exceptional home for Endura, placing it within a family of world-class brands under the umbrella of a family-owned company that is long-term in its outlook and aligned with our culture and values.”

Pentland was also attracted to Endura’s Scottish manufacturing roots, and the combined company could tap into more opportunities there.

“We have a strong track record of nurturing brands that people love, so Endura is a great addition to our portfolio. We believe it has huge potential,” Chirag Patel, COO of Pentland Brands, said in a statement. “We’ll be supporting Jim, Pam and their team by giving them access to our extensive resources and network that, as a global brand management company, we can offer.

The family-owned companies understand the importance of cultivating a strong culture, Patel added.

Founded in Scotland in 1993, Endura is worn by some of the world’s top road, mountain bike and triathlon teams and riders.

The deal marks the latest expansion initiative at Pentland. This year, Pentland formed a joint venture with Lacoste to strengthen the brand’s shoe business. Last May, Pentland acquired a majority stake in California-based Seavees brand.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.