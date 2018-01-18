Evolutions Footwear Acquires Broken Homme to Expand Handcrafted Shoes for Men

Broken Homme's men's artisan boots. Courtesy of brand

Broken Homme, a line of men’s artisan footwear and accessories produced in California, has a new partner. Evolutions Footwear, the parent company of Bed Stu, based in Los Angeles, has acquired the brand from its founders.

According to Evolutions Footwear, the acquisition will allow Broken Homme’s founders Jim Leatherman and Josh Johnson, to expand the label’s market for handmade leather goods. The partners launched their business through a fundraising campaign to purchase Paul’s Boots, a small Goodyear welt boot maker founded in 1970 established to produce union-certified boots for the longshoreman of Long Beach, Calif., and Los Angeles.

“Our focus has always been to redress mass production,” said Roger Orozco, CEO of Evolutions Footwear. “Broken Homme is a growing leader in providing a framework for growing trends, and craftsmanship that is paralleled to what we at Bed Stu live for. By joining forces with Broken Homme, we have no doubt that we bring the future of handmade products to the next level.”

Leatherman and Johnson will be joining the Evolutions Footwear team, focusing on the design, sales, and marketing for its Bed Stu, Santa Rosa Brand, and Broken Homme brands.

Bed Stu offers a line of footwear and accessories for both men and women, focusing on organically tanned, chrome and chemical free leathers. The brand was inspired by the resilient streets of Brooklyn, N.Y.

