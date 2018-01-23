Ugg Turns to College Students, Musicians & Bloggers to Star in Latest Campaign

Courtesy

Ugg is getting real this spring. The California-based lifestyle brand is today launching its third Ugg Collective campaign — this time turning its attention to a diverse group of everyday people charting their own course in life.

The cast, who share their thoughts about the California lifestyle, comprises those in the fields of music and photography, in addition to college students. The campaign will live on the brand’s digital channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, and features Ugg’s iconic Classic boots, sheepskin slippers, in addition to fashion sandals and sneakers.

Among those participating in the campaign are Frankie Horn, an English, and Film & Media studies major from the University of California, who spends time writing and reading modernist literature.

He’s joined by Daniel Hivner, a skateboarder, surfer and snowboarder; Kent Twitchell, a Los Angeles-based artist known for his realistic multistoried mural portraits; Fletcher Shears, the drummer of Orange County-based, brother-duo band The Garden, and Ari Fitz, a fashion blogger, creative director and vlogger.

The new campaign was shot in three California locations that include Walker Canyon, Torrey Pines State Beach, and the Lowe House in Palm Springs. Photographing the campaign was Frederic Auerbach and videographer Kauai Moliterno.

While Ugg has become synonymous with shearling boots, this season the brand continues to step out of its comfort zone with fun warm-weather looks. Included in the offering are the women’s Luci Slip On, a backless sneaker, and slides such as the Cindy that picks up a novelty ornament made of yarn.

For men, there’s the Classic Sandal, a flip-flop with shearling-lined footbed, and Freamon, a chukka done in canvas.

